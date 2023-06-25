Logo
Sport

Gloucester outclass Exeter to win their first women's Premier 15s title
25 Jun 2023 01:10AM
Gloucester-Hartpury overpowered last year's finalists Exeter Chiefs 34-19 on Saturday to become the first team from outside London to win the women's Premier 15s title.

Gloucester led 17-7 at halftime on their home ground, Kingsholm, which took a new identity for the day and was renamed "Queensholm" as 9,668 fans watched on, a record crowd for a Premier 15s final.

After Kelsey Jones's early try had given the hosts the early advantage, Gloucester's Sarah Beckett was sent to the sin-bin and Exeter took advantage through Emily Tuttosi, before Liv McGoverne's conversion put them 7-5 ahead.

Rachel Lund restored Gloucester's advantage, however, and Beckett added another try after returning to the field as the hosts led 17-7 at halftime.

Gloucester continued to dominate after the interval and were awarded a penalty try before Liv McGoverne's score gave Exeter hope of a comeback.

But Lisa Neumann strolled over to extend Gloucester-Hartpury's lead and Ebony Jeffries' late score was only a consolation for the visitors.

Saracens have won the trophy three times since the league was created in 2017 while Harlequins were victorious in 2020-21. The 2019-20 season was abandoned due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Reuters

