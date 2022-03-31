Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Glow-in-the-dark badminton entices Malaysian players back onto court
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Glow-in-the-dark badminton entices Malaysian players back onto court

Glow-in-the-dark badminton entices Malaysian players back onto court
A badminton shuttlecock lit up in neon colour at Shuttle in-the-dark badminton court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain
Glow-in-the-dark badminton entices Malaysian players back onto court
A badminton player shows his glow-in-the-dark badminton racket at a badminton court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain
Glow-in-the-dark badminton entices Malaysian players back onto court
Badminton players play during a glow-in-the-dark badminton session in which its shuttlecock and court lit up in neon colours in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain
Glow-in-the-dark badminton entices Malaysian players back onto court
A glow-in-the-dark badminton player prepares to return serve at a badminton court which is lit up in neon colours in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain
Glow-in-the-dark badminton entices Malaysian players back onto court
Badminton players play during a glow-in-the-dark badminton session in which its shuttlecock and court lit up in neon colours in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain
31 Mar 2022 09:04AM (Updated: 31 Mar 2022 09:04AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KUALA LUMPUR : With neon lights on the floor and walls, pulsing electronic beats, and a glowing red shuttlecock bouncing back and forth, this Malaysian badminton court evokes a sci-fi movie set.

"Shuttle In The Dark", a badminton hall in the iconic Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, was set up in late 2021 by a sports management company to encourage people to take up the racquet sport after two years of social restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    "Our initial goal was how can we encourage and gain back the interest of people to come back and play," said Irina Inozemtseva, Director of Inic Sport Management.

"Not only those enthusiasts, but then as well, the new people who were not able to or never played badminton before."

Playing in a futuristic court presents an unusual challenge for athletes as they have to adjust their eyes to the darkness to play, said professional badminton coach, Lee Yan Sheng.

"With the lighting, somehow we are still able to hit it and then it requires better focus. And it's exciting, it's different but it's still like playing normal (badminton)," professional player Ho Yen Mei said.

Open to athletes of all levels, Shuttle in the Dark charges 180 ringgit ($42.63) per hour to use the courts and rent their neon equipment. A regular public court charges about 20 ringgit.

Badminton is one of the most popular sports in Malaysia and Asia, with a thriving community in the Southeast Asian country, which has produced some of the world's top-ranked players. 

(Reporting by Ebrahim Harris; Writing by Travis Teo; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor and Christian Schmollinger)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us