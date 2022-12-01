Logo
Sport

Goal-shy Denmark will be back stronger, says Lindstrom
Sport

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group D - Australia v Denmark - Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar - November 30, 2022 Denmark's Jesper Lindstrom in action during the match REUTERS/John Sibley
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group D - Australia v Denmark - Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar - November 30, 2022 Denmark's Jesper Lindstrom in action with Australia's Kye Rowles REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
01 Dec 2022 02:23AM (Updated: 01 Dec 2022 03:55AM)
AL WAKRAH, Qatar: Denmark crashed out of the World Cup after their scoring touch deserted them in Qatar, but winger Jesper Lindstrom told Reuters his side will be back.

Lindstrom did his best to get the Danish attack to fire, but they never managed to repeat their free-scoring qualifying form and defeat by Australia on Wednesday (Nov 30) left them bottom of Group D.

"If you want to win games you have to score goals and we didn't, so we're out of the tournament unfortunately, but we have a very strong country and I know we will bounce back and be even stronger," Lindstrom said, with a note of defiance tempering his disappointment.

The Danes scored 30 goals in 10 World Cup qualifiers but struggled to find the net in Qatar, scoring just once in a 2-1 loss to France.

"It's the big question for me, because I don't know. Normally we are team always score goals and will always win the games, but these were not our games and, and that's how it is sometimes, it's football," Lindstrom said.

The 22-year-old returns to his German club Eintracht Frankfurt hungry to improve after playing in his first World Cup.

"I don't care if we play in Qatar, if we play in Germany play in Spain. For me, it's about football and to represent my country, and I'm very proud that I play these three games and did what I could to show up and then we'll see next time what happens," he said.

Watch all 64 matches of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ LIVE on meWATCH. Visit mewatch.sg/fifaworldcup for details.
Source: Reuters

