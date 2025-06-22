Goalkeeper Andrada denies River Plate to earn draw for Monterrey

LOS ANGELES :Monterrey held on to claim a 0-0 draw with River Plate in a prickly Group E clash at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena in the Club World Cup on Saturday as both clubs maintained their hopes of advancing to the knockout rounds.

Goalkeeper Esteban Andrada made vital second-half saves from Franco Mastantuono and Miguel Borja to secure a point for the Mexican side, who had drawn their opening game against Inter Milan on Tuesday.

River Plate's Kevin Castano was sent off in injury time for a second bookable offence as his side moved level on four points with the Italians at the top of standings. Monterrey sit two points behind the Argentinian side.

Amid a carnival atmosphere at the Rose Bowl, River Plate defender Paulo Diaz had an early sight of goal when he steered a header over the bar.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Sergio Canales' run from the halfway line ended with River Plate's Franco Armani making a save to his right, and Gerardo Arteaga blasted over the target when the ball eventually landed at his feet on the edge of the area.

That was to prove a rare sight of the target for the Mexicans, with River Plate slicing their way through the Monterrey defence late in the half.

In a frantic end to an otherwise disjointed opening 45 minutes, Mastantuono played Castano into space inside the area and his cutback found Giuliano Galoppo, whose strike on goal was deflected wide.

Lucas Martinez Quarta should have put River Plate ahead from the resulting corner, the central defender pushing his volley across the face of goal. Mastantuono then saw an attempt deflected wide.

Arteaga hacked Galoppo's effort off the line as the side from Buenos Aires increased the pressure in the early stages of the second half, while Andrada was on hand to deny Mastantuono as the game approached the final quarter.

Enzo Perez slipped through the Monterrey midfield to feed the Real Madrid-bound winger on the right side of the area, but the goalkeeper read the 17-year-old's intentions and pushed his curling left-foot shot to safety.

Andrada then raced off his line to deny Borja 14 minutes from time, and the goalkeeper was in position again in the dying moments to block another attempt by the second half substitute.

River Plate finished the game shorthanded when Castano brought down Nelson Deossa as he attempted to launch a late counterattack, the midfielder sent off after picking up his second booking.

River Plate will next face Inter Milan in Seattle on Wednesday, while Monterrey take on already-eliminated Urawa Red Diamonds from Japan at the Rose Bowl.