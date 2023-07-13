Logo
Goalkeeper Handanovic leaves Inter after 11 years
Goalkeeper Handanovic leaves Inter after 11 years

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v AS Roma - San Siro, Milan, Italy - April 23, 2022 Inter Milan's Samir Handanovic celebrates their first goal scored by Denzel Dumfries REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Coppa Italia - Final - Fiorentina v Inter Milan - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - May 24, 2023 Inter Milan's Samir Handanovic and teammates celebrate with the trophy after winning the Coppa Italia REUTERS/Alberto Lingria/File photo
Soccer Football - Champions League Final - Manchester City v Inter Milan - Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey - June 10, 2023 Inter Milan's Edin Dzeko, Samir Handanovic and Federico Dimarco on the pitch before the match REUTERS/Molly Darlington/File Photo
13 Jul 2023 12:36AM (Updated: 13 Jul 2023 02:17AM)
Slovenian goalkeeper Samir Handanovic has left Inter Milan following 11 seasons at the club, the Serie A side said on Wednesday (Jul 12).

Handanovic, who in 2019 was named Inter's captain, is now available as a free agent after his contract expired at the end of June.

"A point of reference, a leader in the changing room, a courageous captain. Samir Handanovic has been all of these things in the eleven seasons he's defended the Nerazzurri goal," Inter wrote in a statement.

Handanovic, who suffered a muscle injury in January, started 14 games in Serie A in the previous campaign but did not feature in any of their Champions League matches where Andre Onana was coach Simone Inzaghi's first choice.

Handanovic, 38, joined Inter in July 2012 and helped them to the 2020-21 Serie A title, as well as two Italian Cups and two Supercups.

During his time as club captain, Inter finished as runners-up in the 2022-23 Champions League and the 2019-2020 Europa League.

Handanovic won more than 80 caps with Slovenia from 2004-2015, becoming the Slovenian Footballer of the Year on three occasions. He also holds the record for the number of penalty saves in the Italian top flight with 32.

Following the departure of Handanovic and amid rumours of Onana's potential move to Premier League side Manchester United, Inter are working on bringing in goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin from Shakhtar Donetsk, according to Italian media reports.

Source: Reuters

