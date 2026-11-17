Nov 17 : Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez will feature in Tuesday's friendly against Costa Rica after he recovered from a jaw fracture.

• Martinez underwent surgery after colliding with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite in Chelsea's 2-0 victory last month.

• He returned to Chelsea training earlier this month and was called up by Scaloni despite not having played for the Premier League club since the Everton game.

• Martinez, 34, did not feature in Argentina's 2-1 loss to Uruguay on Friday.

• "Emiliano is going to play in goal, he'll be there," Scaloni told reporters on Monday, ahead of the friendly match in Cordoba.

• "Maybe he was fit for the previous match, but it was a risk, and since we trust Gero (Geronimo Rulli), Juan (Musso) and Santi (Santiago Beltran), we chose to look after him. An extra three days was a prudent choice."