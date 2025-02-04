Goalkeeper Neuer, 38, extends Bayern Munich stay until 2026

Bayern Munich goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the Allianz Arena until June next year, the Bundesliga club announced on Monday.

Neuer, who turns 39 next month, moved to Bayern from fellow German side Schalke in 2011 and has since made 547 appearances while keeping 258 clean-sheets for the Bavarians.

Having announced his retirement from international duty in August last year after playing 124 times and winning the 2014 World Cup with Germany, Neuer's previous Bayern contract was set to expire at the end of the current season.

Next campaign will mark his 15th season at Bayern. He has won the Bundesliga 11 times, five German Cups and six DFL-Supercups with Bayern.

"Neuer is the best goalkeeper of his generation and a Bayern icon," Max Eberl, board member for sport, said in a statement. "When you talk about goalkeeping in our time, you talk about Manuel Neuer – and that's around the world.

"He's an absolute role model, both on and off the pitch. We're delighted that this unique and successful relationship will continue."