'The Godfather of Poker' Doyle Brunson dies, age 89

Doyle Brunson, also known as the "Godfather of Poker", died at age 89 on Sunday in Las Vegas, his family said in a statement his agent shared on Twitter.

"It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our father, Doyle Brunson. Please keep Doyle and our family in your prayers. May he rest in peace", the family of the two-time world poker champion said.

Brunson, won 10 World Series of Poker tournaments — second only to Phil Hellmuth's 16. Dubbed "Texas Dolly," he captured world championships in 1976 and 1977 and was inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame in 1988.