Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Gojo shocks Sonego to give Croatia lead over Italy
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Gojo shocks Sonego to give Croatia lead over Italy

Gojo shocks Sonego to give Croatia lead over Italy
Tennis - Davis Cup Quarter-Final - Italy v Croatia - Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy - November 29, 2021 Croatia's Borna Gojo celebrates winning his match against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Gojo shocks Sonego to give Croatia lead over Italy
Tennis - Davis Cup Quarter-Final - Italy v Croatia - Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy - November 29, 2021 Croatia's Borna Gojo celebrates winning his match against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Gojo shocks Sonego to give Croatia lead over Italy
Tennis - Davis Cup Quarter-Final - Italy v Croatia - Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy - November 29, 2021 Croatia's Borna Gojo celebrates winning his match against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego with Croatia captain Vedran Martic REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Gojo shocks Sonego to give Croatia lead over Italy
Tennis - Davis Cup Quarter-Final - Italy v Croatia - Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy - November 29, 2021 Croatia fans REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Gojo shocks Sonego to give Croatia lead over Italy
Tennis - Davis Cup Quarter-Final - Italy v Croatia - Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy - November 29, 2021 Croatia fans REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
30 Nov 2021 02:09AM (Updated: 30 Nov 2021 02:52AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TURIN : Crotia's Borna Gojo produced another shock as he beat Italy's Lorenzo Sonego to give his country the lead in their Davis Cup Finals last-eight clash on Monday.

The 23-year-old Gojo, ranked 279th in the world, blocked out the partisan Italian crowd inside the Pala Alpitour Arena, to win 7-6(2) 2-6 6-2 against top-30 player Sonego.

Italy's Jannik Sinner will now need to beat former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic in the second singles to keep the tie alive and set up a deciding doubles rubber.

Gojo looked tight early on and found himself 4-1 down in the first set but hit back impressively to claim the tiebreak.

Sonego looked to have turned the tide when he eased through the second set but Gojo, serving brilliantly, forged ahead in the decider and showed great resilience to save break points and hold a marathon service game serve at 4-2.

Gojo, who upset Australia's higher-ranked Alexei Popyrin in the group phase last week, claimed victory when Sonego struck a forehand over the baseline.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us