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Golden Boot battle steals the show at World Cup
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Golden Boot battle steals the show at World Cup

Lionel Messi is currently in the lead for the World Cup Golden Boot, but he is being chased hard by Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane also in the mix.

Golden Boot battle steals the show at World Cup

Inter Miami's Argentine forward Lionel Messi poses with the MLS golden boot ahead of the Major League Soccer (MLS) playoff football match between Inter Miami and Nashville SC at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Oct 24, 2025. (Photo: AFP/Chandan Khanna)

24 Jun 2026 09:51AM (Updated: 24 Jun 2026 10:07AM)
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KANSAS CITY: Usually a subplot, the race for the World Cup Golden Boot is one of the main talking points at the 2026 tournament as the top marksmen set a blistering pace.

The overall record has already been broken by Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, who now has 18 goals over six World Cups after adding five in two games in the United States.

But he is being chased hard by Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland - who have four goals apiece - with Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane also in the mix.

The long-standing single-tournament record of 13 goals set in 1958 by France's Just Fontaine appears vulnerable.

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German great Gerd Muller was the last man to hit double figures, at the 1970 tournament in Mexico, when he scored 10 goals.

Since then, at all but three tournaments, the leading scorer has hit six goals or fewer.

Messi, who turns 39 on Wednesday, has been the standout performer so far at the tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

He struck a memorable hat-trick against Algeria before scoring twice in a 2-0 victory over Austria, accounting for all five of the defending champions' goals so far.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said it was "hard to explain" the genius of the veteran forward after their opening match in Kansas City.

"We are amazed with him still, although we get to see him on a daily basis and he's been the best for 20 years," he said. "He still pulls it off every single match."

Messi's most likely challenger, based on the prospect of a deep run in the tournament, is Mbappe, who scored eight goals four years ago in Qatar to win the Golden Boot.

The 27-year-old, now France's record goalscorer, is just two goals behind Messi's career total.

Real Madrid's French forward Kylian Mbappe holds his trophy after receiving the 2024-25 European Golden Shoe award honoring the year's leading goalscorer during a ceremony at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on Oct 31, 2024. (Photo: AFP/Oscar Del Pozo)

The Real Madrid star said, perhaps unconvincingly, that chasing Messi was not top of his mind after his team's 3-0 stroll against Iraq in their second game.

"Leo always scores goals and always will," he said. "So I am not looking at what he is doing, I'm just focusing on helping my team."

HAALAND STREAK

Level with Mbappe on four goals is Manchester City forward Haaland, who has scored in his past 12 competitive appearances for Norway.

The giant forward, 25, played down his extraordinary talent after taking his international tally to a remarkable 59 goals in 52 games.

"It's like many other things, I'm just really good at scoring goals and I'm quite lucky," he said. "I don't know what I'm doing. It's just how it is."

Manchester City's Norwegian striker #09 Erling Haaland pulls out the Golden Boot award from a box during ceremonies following the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on May 24, 2026. (Photo: AFP/Darren Staples)

Germany's Deniz Undav and Canada's Jonathan David have three goals each and Kane and Ronaldo are among a clutch of players with two.

Portugal's Ronaldo briefly stole the spotlight from long-time rival Messi on Tuesday when he became the first man to score in six different World Cup tournaments.

The 41-year-old roared, "I'm back, I'm back" after his two strikes in the 5-0 romp against Uzbekistan, which followed an insipid performance from him in their opening 1-1 draw against DR Congo.

Ronaldo, the leading scorer in men's international history, with 145 goals, said: "I always arrive, even if it's later, but I'm there."

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts after diving for the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match between Portugal and Uzbekistan at Houston Stadium on Jun 23, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo: Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images/AFP)

Kane, whose six goals won him the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, is stuck on two after missing a golden chance during England's goalless draw against Ghana on Tuesday.

US striker Folarin Balogun, who has netted twice, has set his sights on matching the world's elite but realises he has a tough act to follow.

"Seeing players like Messi, Mbappe, Haaland - they're so inevitable. I think they're scoring a goal a game, sometimes more," he said.

"For me, it's just about trying to get to that level - to be inevitable as well, to be consistent."

Source: AFP/ec

Related Topics

World Cup 2026 Football Lionel Messi Kylian Mbappe Erling Haaland
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