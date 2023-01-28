Goldman Sachs among investors interested in financing Italy's Serie A - sources

MILAN : Goldman Sachs is one of various fund and bank investors that have expressed interest in financing the growth of the media business of Italy's top-flight soccer league, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The two people said Goldman Sachs had come forward in October, but news of its interest emerged only after Reuters reported on Thursday rival U.S. bank JPMorgan had offered up to 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in financing to Serie A.

Bloomberg first reported news of Goldman's interest. Goldman did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

($1 = 0.9211 euros)