Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Goldman Sachs among investors interested in financing Italy's Serie A - sources
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Goldman Sachs among investors interested in financing Italy's Serie A - sources

Goldman Sachs among investors interested in financing Italy's Serie A - sources
FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs logo is displayed on a post above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Goldman Sachs among investors interested in financing Italy's Serie A - sources
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Italy's Lega Serie A is seen in Milan, Italy, December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
28 Jan 2023 01:01AM (Updated: 28 Jan 2023 01:01AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN : Goldman Sachs is one of various fund and bank investors that have expressed interest in financing the growth of the media business of Italy's top-flight soccer league, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The two people said Goldman Sachs had come forward in October, but news of its interest emerged only after Reuters reported on Thursday rival U.S. bank JPMorgan had offered up to 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in financing to Serie A.

Bloomberg first reported news of Goldman's interest. Goldman did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

($1 = 0.9211 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.