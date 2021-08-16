Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Golf: After 11 years and 228 events, O'Toole wins maiden LPGA title
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Golf: After 11 years and 228 events, O'Toole wins maiden LPGA title

Golf: After 11 years and 228 events, O'Toole wins maiden LPGA title

Ryann O'Toole lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club on Jun 27, 2021 in Johns Creek, Georgia. (Photo: Kevin C Cox/Getty Images/AFP)

16 Aug 2021 03:33AM (Updated: 16 Aug 2021 03:35AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Ryann O'Toole captured her first LPGA title on Sunday (Aug 15) at the 228th attempt and after 11 years on tour with a three-shot victory at the Women's Scottish Open.

The 34-year-old American shot a bogey-free round of 64 to be 17 under par for the tournament.

"I've been working my whole life for this and dreaming about it since I was a kid. I feel like it's been ten years now, wondering when is it going to happen and I just feel like this year's been very much kind of aligning and things are falling together," she said.

"I still feel like I'm in shock and the tears are going to come later when things die down.

"The hours and grind and heartache this sport brings, the constant travel, for this moment, I hope it only happens again and again."

Thailand's Atthaya Thitikul and Lydia Ko of New Zealand shared second place, three shots behind.

Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand was a shot further back.

Source: AFP/ec

Related Topics

Ryann O'Toole Atthaya Thitikul LPGA golf

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us