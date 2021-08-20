Golf-Harigae and Hall share lead at women's British Open

American Mina Harigae blasted to the top of a bunched up women's British Open leaderboard with a dazzling five-under second round 67 at Carnoustie on Friday.

Harigae shared the clubhouse lead with England's Georgia Hall who carded a round of 69 to also move to seven under.

Joint overnight leader Kim Sei-young was less impressive than on Thursday as she shot a one-under 71 to sit at six under, tied for third with American Lizette Salas.

Olympic champion Nelly Korda and Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom, who were tied overnight with Kim, were teeing off later.

Harigae picked up three birdies on her outward nine and after making her second bogey of the day on the 10th, she finished impressively with four birdies in her last eight holes.

When Hall made her sixth birdie of the day at the par-five 14th she moved two shots clear of the pack at nine under but a double bogey six at the 15th proved costly.

American Lexi Thompson reached seven under for the tournament when she birdied the par-five 12th but a couple of bogeys left her a couple of shots back on five under.

Ireland's Leona Maguire played herself right into contention with a 67 to join American Yealimi Noh and Denmark's Nanna Madsen on five under for two rounds.

One player not making the most of the decent scoring conditions, however, was reigning champion Sophia Popov who slumped to a three-over 75 and looks set to miss the cut barring a deterioration in the weather later.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Christian Radnedge)