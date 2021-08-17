Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Golf-Korda paired alongside Hataoka and Hull at Carnoustie
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Golf: Korda paired alongside Hataoka and Hull at Carnoustie

Golf: Korda paired alongside Hataoka and Hull at Carnoustie
Gold medalist Nelly Korda of the United States bites her medal. (Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville)
17 Aug 2021 10:59PM (Updated: 17 Aug 2021 11:55PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

World number one Nelly Korda will begin her quest for a second major title alongside Japan's Nasa Hataoka and England's Charley Hull in the opening two rounds of the AIG Women's Open at Carnoustie this week.

The 23-year-old American, who claimed gold at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this month, is aiming to win her second major this year, following her triumph at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in June.

Korda will tee off at 8.09am on Thursday, while defending champion Sophia Popov will take the course at 12.05pm in a marquee group that also includes Sei Young Kim and Jessica Korda.

A trio of major winners are in the 7.47am slot for the first round, Danielle Kang joined by Patty Tavatanakit and Alim Kim, while Lydia Ko goes off at 7.58am alongside Ayaka Furue and Jennifer Kupcho.

The R&A has said that up to 8,000 fans per day will be allowed to attend the tournament at Carnoustie, following approval from the Scottish government.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us