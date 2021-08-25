Logo
Golf: LPGA Tour cancels Shanghai tournament due to COVID-19
Danielle Kang of the US chips onto the green during the third round of the Shanghai LPGA golf tournament in Shanghai on Oct 19, 2019. (File photo: AFP)

25 Aug 2021 01:34PM (Updated: 25 Aug 2021 02:14PM)
The LPGA Shanghai tournament has been cancelled due to COVID-19 travel restrictions in China, the elite women's professional golf circuit said on Wednesday (Aug 25).

The event, which was scheduled for Oct 14-17 at the Qizhong Garden Golf Club, did not take place last year because of health concerns and travel restrictions amid the pandemic.

According to a Reuters tally, there have been 94,687 infections and 4,636 coronavirus-related deaths reported in China since the pandemic began.

American Danielle Kang won the inaugural Shanghai tournament in 2018 and successfully defended her title the following year with a one-stroke win over compatriot Jessica Korda.

The LPGA tournament in Taipei, Taiwan, planned for Oct 28-31, was also cancelled in July for a second straight year due to similar COVID-19 restrictions in the country.

The two remaining events in the LPGA's four-stop Asia swing are scheduled for Oct 21-24 in Busan, South Korea and Nov 4-7 in Otsu, Japan.

 

Source: Reuters/zl

