Golf: Schauffele, Spieth among captain's picks for US Ryder Cup team
FILE PHOTO: Sep 4, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Xander Schauffele lines a putt on the 1st hole during the third round of the Tour Championship golf tournament.
FILE PHOTO: Sep 2, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Jordan Spieth plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Tour Championship golf tournament.
FILE PHOTO: Sep 4, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tony Finau tees off on the 16th hole during the third round of the Tour Championship golf tournament.
08 Sep 2021 10:24PM (Updated: 08 Sep 2021 10:20PM)
Olympic gold medallist Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth and Tony Finau were among the six captain's picks named to the U.S. Ryder Cup team by Steve Stricker on Wednesday.

Harris English, Daniel Berger and Scottie Scheffler rounded out the 12-man team and, along with Schauffele, will make their Ryder Cup debut when the United States face holders Europe in the Sept. 24-26 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

British Open champion Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay already earned their spots on the team via automatic qualifying.

Team Europe captain Padraig Harrington will announce the final three players to his squad on Sunday.

The Ryder Cup, a biennial team competition between the United States and Europe, was postponed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Europe are defending champions after a seven-point rout at Le Golf National in Paris in 2018.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

