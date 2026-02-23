Singapore’s top female golfer Shannon Tan eyes stronger home showing at HSBC Women’s World Championship
The 21-year-old is also continuing to build towards her long-term goal of securing a prestigious LPGA card.
SINGAPORE: Fresh off a breakthrough season on the Ladies European Tour, Singaporean golfer Shannon Tan is set to test herself against the world’s best at the upcoming HSBC Women’s World Championship.
It will mark Tan’s second appearance at the US$3 million tournament – widely regarded as “Asia’s Major” – which runs from Feb 26 to Mar 1 at the Sentosa Golf Club.
The championship will see many of the top names in women’s golf descend on Singapore, and Tan will once again carry local hopes alongside fellow Singaporean Chen Xingtong, as one of two home players in the elite field.
The 21-year-old is aiming to better her tied-34th finish from last year and continue building towards her long-term goal of securing a prestigious Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) card.
TRAILBLAZER IN SINGAPORE WOMEN’S GOLF
Tan has already carved out a series of firsts for Singapore golf.
She became the first Singaporean to win on the Ladies European Tour, ending her season last year with the Order of Merit title – given to the tour’s best player.
She was also the first local female golfer to make the cut at a Major, and the first Singaporean golfer to compete at the Olympics.
All this came after she turned professional only in 2024. But the transition to life on tour was not without its challenges, she told CNA.
"The first few months … Everything was new and different. I think even the off-course stuff – like (settling) the logistics to travel, booking accommodation, visas and everything – that was a bit new to me,” she added.
“But of course, it was good to learn how to do that, and in terms of tournament prep, I think my prep's gotten a bit longer the more I've played – like with warm-up and stretching and just putting more time into that."
Coming off a standout 2025 season, she is focused on steady improvement rather than chasing a specific outcome.
"I'm just going to go into it like how I go into every other event, keep my own processes and on the course, just focus on one shot at a time, and just stick to my game plan, and just focus on all the little things, which I guess would then add up to the big result."
As the only Singaporean currently competing regularly on the Ladies European Tour, Tan has had to adapt to the realities of life on the road. The tour schedule can be hectic, and there are things she misses from home, such as the food.
Nevertheless, some of her close friends, whom she plays practice rounds with, help alleviate the loneliness of being on tour.
"With family, they're back home when I'm travelling, but with technology now, you can just call them whenever you want … and I also get to come home 10 to 12 weeks a year, so I get to see them,” she said.
Her family remains the cornerstone of her support system, Tan added.
Her father introduced her to the sport when she was five. Almost a decade ago, her parents quit their jobs and relocated to the Gold Coast, in order to support her ambitions to move to Australia to pursue golf.
“My dad and my mum have been with me since day one of my golfing career, since I picked up a golf club,” she said.
“Golf is an individual sport, but at the same time, you've got your whole team around you – your coaches and your caddy and everyone, so I guess I rely on them as well."
FROM “STARSTRUCK” TO PEER
Competing alongside some of the biggest names in women’s golf has also been a surreal experience for Tan.
"Initially I was quite starstruck to see some of them in the same playing field,” she recounted.
During the Ladies European Tour, English golfer Georgia Hall – whom Tan is a fan of – had approached her the week after Tan won the 2024 Magical Kenya Ladies Open to offer her congratulations.
These moments underscore just how quickly Tan has gone from aspiring youngster to established tour professional.
Currently ranked number 90 in the world, she is now entering her third year as a professional with clear ambitions for the future.
"The next thing on my mind would be getting an LPGA Tour card. That's always been a dream since I've wanted to turn professional, but there's always going to be stepping stones, like firstly getting on the Ladies European Tour, getting experience there,” she noted.
“And then, next on the list would be the LPGA Tour.”
The LPGA, the world's leading professional golf organisation for women, runs the top-tier LPGA Tour.
Golfers qualify for the LPGA Tour through the LPGA qualifying series of tournaments, with the top 25 and ties making it.
Another route is through the Epson Tour, the second tier of the women’s professional circuit in the US, where the top 15 will earn their LPGA Tour cards the following year.
Tan said she hopes her journey can show young golfers that competing on the global stage is within reach.
"I would say having one person from your country do it globally, that's a good way to show that it is possible to compete globally on tour. For example, like Joseph Schooling, he's done it at the Olympics, and you can see swimming has gotten more popular in Singapore,” Tan said.
“I kind of hope to be that person to do well globally, and then hope more people would pick up golf and know that it's possible to compete globally as well.”