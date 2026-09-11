Singapore golfer Shannon Tan eyes LPGA Tour card for 2027 season

SINGAPORE: After a strong 2026 that saw her record a career-best Major finish at the Women's British Open, Singapore golfer Shannon Tan has set her sights once again on making the LPGA Tour.

Speaking to CNA on the sidelines of Lexus' A New Era in Motion event at Singapore Island Country Club on Thursday (Sep 10), Tan said she will compete in the LPGA Qualifying Series (Q-Series) in November.

“Every year I relook at goals because your schedule depends on how you play the year before,” she said, when asked what her goals are for the rest of the year and 2027.

“I’ve got LPGA Q-school at the end of November and how I do there sort of determines my schedule for next year. It (the goal) will be to get a full card on the LPGA.”

The top 25 finishers and ties at the Q-Series final qualifying stage will earn Tour membership for the following season. Tan made it to the Q-Series final qualifying stage in 2024 and 2025, but finished outside the top 25.

The LPGA is the world's leading professional golf organisation for women, and it runs the top-tier LPGA Tour.

"ALWAYS HAVE HIGHER EXPECTATIONS"

Tan has built on a stellar 2025, which saw her win two events on the Ladies European Tour (LET) and the LET Order of Merit.

This season, she has amassed five top-10 finishes at LET events. After her joint-sixth finish at the Women's British Open in early August, Tan finished third at the PIF London Championship a week later.

“You always want to improve, and you always want to put good results in, and you always have higher expectations,” said the 22-year-old, who in 2024 became the first Singaporean golfer to compete at the Olympic Games.

"It's always great to see the Singapore flag in the top 10."