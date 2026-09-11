Singapore golfer Shannon Tan eyes LPGA Tour card for 2027 season
Shannon Tan has amassed five top-10 finishes on the Ladies European Tour this season.
SINGAPORE: After a strong 2026 that saw her record a career-best Major finish at the Women's British Open, Singapore golfer Shannon Tan has set her sights once again on making the LPGA Tour.
Speaking to CNA on the sidelines of Lexus' A New Era in Motion event at Singapore Island Country Club on Thursday (Sep 10), Tan said she will compete in the LPGA Qualifying Series (Q-Series) in November.
“Every year I relook at goals because your schedule depends on how you play the year before,” she said, when asked what her goals are for the rest of the year and 2027.
“I’ve got LPGA Q-school at the end of November and how I do there sort of determines my schedule for next year. It (the goal) will be to get a full card on the LPGA.”
The top 25 finishers and ties at the Q-Series final qualifying stage will earn Tour membership for the following season. Tan made it to the Q-Series final qualifying stage in 2024 and 2025, but finished outside the top 25.
The LPGA is the world's leading professional golf organisation for women, and it runs the top-tier LPGA Tour.
"ALWAYS HAVE HIGHER EXPECTATIONS"
Tan has built on a stellar 2025, which saw her win two events on the Ladies European Tour (LET) and the LET Order of Merit.
This season, she has amassed five top-10 finishes at LET events. After her joint-sixth finish at the Women's British Open in early August, Tan finished third at the PIF London Championship a week later.
“You always want to improve, and you always want to put good results in, and you always have higher expectations,” said the 22-year-old, who in 2024 became the first Singaporean golfer to compete at the Olympic Games.
"It's always great to see the Singapore flag in the top 10."
What has helped is paying attention to the little details both on and off the green, she added.
“It’s all those little things that sort of add up to the big picture. But also at the same time, there’s always something to work on," said Tan.
For instance, she has taken steps to improve her ball striking, which "wasn't really the best" at the start of 2026, she said.
"It's all up and down in golf. It's sort of about grinding it out, and trusting the process," she added.
Since making her debut at a Major two years ago, Tan has improved her results at each appearance thereafter.
“It is, of course, good to see things go in a linear direction, but part of it comes down to experience,” she said. “I think the more majors I play, the more I know what to expect, the more I know what to work on for a certain major."
There are fewer nerves for Tan now when she plays in the Majors as well. She recalled how she was "a bit more nervous" when making her Major debut at the Evian Championship in 2024.
"Now, I show up to a Major and it's like any other event. It's always your first one or your first two Majors that are always a hurdle to get over."
What has been heartening for Tan is seeing how people in Singapore have been following her progress even though she competes abroad.
"I just got back last week and just going to practice, and other golfers are like: 'can I get a picture with you'?" she recalled. "It feels nice to know people are following your progress."
Being an inspiration to others also makes Tan strive for more.
"I know I can still do way better, there are lots of things I can still work on," she said. "But that is ... an element that sort of pushes me to be like: 'I want to do better', make that happen more, and hopefully inspire even more juniors.
"They can pick up the game, and hopefully there is a domino effect."