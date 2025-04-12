Singapore’s history-making amateur golfer Hiroshi Tai misses Masters cut

SINGAPORE: Despite an impressive opening round one-over 73, Singapore's Hiroshi Tai missed the weekend cut at the Masters, golf's first major of the year, on Friday (Apr 11).

In his competition debut, the 23-year-old amateur registered a five-over par 77 in the second round to finish with a total of six-over 150.

Tai ended the day as the second-highest amateur, behind Justin Hastings, who also did not make the cut.

A total of 53 players made the 36-hole cut.

At the halfway mark, Englishman Justin Rose leads the field by one shot over Bryson DeChambeau.