Golf - Watson underplays stardom in US Solheim Cup team room

Bubba Watson needs no introduction in golf circles but the twice Masters champion may have underplayed his fame at this week's Solheim Cup in Toledo, Ohio, where he is on hand to offer his services to the U.S. team.

Watson was inside the U.S. team room at Inverness Club when fellow American Jennifer Kupcho, who won the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur in 2019 at the home of the Masters, approached the table where he was sitting.

"I walked up to the table, and he goes, hey, you know I was there when you won, right? I was like, yeah, I shook your hand. Like I wouldn't - why would I not remember that? Like seriously?," Kupcho, 24, told reporters on Thursday.

"It was just like really funny that he said that. I was like, I know, I talked to you and I shook your hand. I'm like, you've got to remember that you're pretty famous."

Fellow Team USA member and world number eight Danielle Kang quickly chimed in.

"It's like Phil Mickelson coming up to you and saying, hey, my name is Phil. You're like, I know," she said.

Watson, no stranger to team competition having competed in four Ryder Cups while also serving as vice captain 2018, reached out to the U.S. team competing at this year's Solheim Cup to offer his support and was welcomed with open arms.

The Solheim Cup, a biennial team event between Europe and the United States, begins on Saturday.

