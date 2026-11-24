SINGAPORE: Golfer Shannon Tan became the first Singaporean to secure an LPGA Tour card after finishing joint-second at the final stage of the LPGA Qualifying Series in Alabama on Monday (Nov 23).

The 22-year-old carded an eight-under-par 64 in the final round at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Magnolia Grove to finish on 22-under 336 over five rounds.

She finished one stroke behind American Megha Ganne, who topped the leaderboard on 23-under 335. Tan shared second place with Julia Gregg of the US.

The top 25 finishers and ties at the qualifying event earned LPGA Tour status for the 2027 season.

Tan recovered from an opening-round 73 to post successive rounds of 68, 66, 65 and 64 to finish joint-second.

This was her third attempt to qualify for the LPGA Tour, having fallen short at the final qualifying stage in 2024 and 2025.

In an interview with CNA in September, Tan said securing a full LPGA Tour card was one of her main goals for the coming season.

The Singaporean turned professional in 2024 and won on her Ladies European Tour debut at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open.

She went on to claim the Ladies European Tour's Order of Merit title in 2025 after winning two tournaments that season.

Earlier this year, Tan finished joint-sixth at the Women's British Open before making history at the Asian Games in October, where she became Singapore's first golf medallist with a bronze in the women's individual event.