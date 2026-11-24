SINGAPORE: Golfer Shannon Tan became the first Singaporean to secure an LPGA Tour card after finishing joint-second at the final stage of the LPGA Qualifying Series in Alabama on Monday (Nov 23).

The 22-year-old carded an eight-under-par 64 in the final round at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Magnolia Grove to finish on 22-under 336 over five rounds.

She finished one stroke behind American Megha Ganne, who topped the leaderboard on 23-under 335. Tan shared second place with Julia Gregg of the US.

The top 25 finishers and ties at the qualifying event earned LPGA Tour status for the 2027 season.

Tan recovered from an opening-round 73 to post successive rounds of 68, 66, 65 and 64 to finish joint-second.

This was her third attempt to qualify for the LPGA Tour, having fallen short at the final qualifying stage in 2024 and 2025.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Tan said the qualification meant a lot to her and that she was thankful for all the support she had received.

"I'm excited to play on the LPGA next year and can't wait to get started," she wrote.