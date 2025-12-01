Singapore golfer Shannon Tan wins Ladies European Tour Order of Merit

SINGAPORE: Golfer Shannon Tan on Sunday (Nov 30) became the first Singaporean to win the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit, a season-long competition to crown the tour's top player.

The 21-year-old had gone into the final tournament of the season at the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España neck-and-neck with English rival Mimi Rhodes, with the two golfers posting the same scorecard in the opening three rounds.

Heading into the tournament, Rhodes needed to finish third or better and ahead of Tan, while Tan had to finish 44th or better to seal the Order of Merit title.

Tan closed with a one-over-par 73 on Sunday for a seven-under-par total of 281, finishing tied for 16th. Rhodes finished tied for seventh.

Singapore Golf Association CEO Joshua Ho said: "We are delighted to extend our congratulations to Shannon for winning the prestigious Order of Merit crown on the Ladies European Tour, becoming the first Singaporean to do so.

"It has been a fabulous weekend for Singapore golf with James Leow securing his breakthrough on the Asian Development Tour and Shannon now winning the season-long order of merit in Europe.

"We are confident such achievements by our Singaporean golfers will continue to inspire and raise the popularity of golf in Singapore."