Golf:Europe take early lead over US at the Solheim Cup
Sep 4, 2021; Toledo, Ohio, USA; Leona Maguire of Team Europe hits her tee shot on the thirteenth hole during the morning foursomes of the 2021 Solheim Cup at Inverness Club. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 4, 2021; Toledo, Ohio, USA; Leona Maguire of Team Europe hits out of a greenside bunker on the twelfth hole during the morning foursomes of the 2021 Solheim Cup at Inverness Club. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 4, 2021; Toledo, Ohio, USA; Charley Hull of Team Europe walks off the first tee box during the morning foursomes of the 2021 Solheim Cup at Inverness Club. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 4, 2021; Toledo, Ohio, USA; Lexi Thompson of Team USA watches her first tee shot during the morning foursomes of the 2021 Solheim Cup at Inverness Club. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 4, 2021; Toledo, Ohio, USA; Nelly Korda of Team USA hits her tee shot on the thirteenth hole during the morning foursomes of the 2021 Solheim Cup at Inverness Club. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
05 Sep 2021 02:04AM (Updated: 05 Sep 2021 02:01AM)
Holders Europe grabbed a 3-1/2 to 1/2 lead over the United States after the morning round of foursomes on the first day of the Solheim Cup at the Inverness Club in Toledo on Saturday.

Clutch putts down the stretch by Europe's Leona Maguire and Emily Pedersen helped Europe to their biggest lead after the first session of the biennial team competition since 2003.

The U.S. need 14-1/2 points to win the competition while Europe need 14 to retain the trophy. The Americans lead the overall series 10-6.

The three-day competition is expected to draw more than 100,000 fans to the newly renovated course and is scheduled to wrap up on Monday, the Labor Day holiday in the United States.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

