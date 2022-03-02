Goodrick-Clarke and Ludlow called into England squad

Prop Will Goodrick-Clarke and flanker Lewis Ludlow have been called into England’s squad for a three-day training camp ahead of the Six Nations clash with Ireland at Twickenham on March 12, but centre Manu Tuilagi remains sidelined.

Coach Eddie Jones had selected Tuilagi, who last played in the autumn internationals, for the 23-19 win over Wales this past weekend, but he was replaced ahead of the match by Elliot Daly after succumbing to a hamstring injury.

Loose-forward Tom Curry is continuing his return to play protocols after he was concussed and forced off at halftime of the win over Wales.

If England beat Ireland it will set up a Six Nations decider against France in Paris on March 19.

England training squad:

Forwards: Alfie Barbeary (Wasps, uncapped), Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, 5 caps), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 7 caps), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 29 caps), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 34 caps), Jamie George (Saracens, 64 caps), Will Goodrick-Clarke (London Irish, uncapped), Maro Itoje (Saracens, 54 caps), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 6 caps), Joe Launchbury (Wasps, 69 caps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 91 caps), Lewis Ludlow (Gloucester Rugby, 2 caps), Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 12 caps), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 50 caps), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 18 caps)

Backs: George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 5 caps), Ollie Hassell-Collins (London Irish, uncapped), Max Malins (Saracens, 13 caps), Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 10 caps), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 37 caps), Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 4 caps), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 46 caps), Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 8 caps), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 8 caps), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 115 caps)

