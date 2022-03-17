Logo
Google links up with McLaren F1 team in multi-year deal
Formula One F1 - Bahrain Grand Prix - Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain - March 25, 2021 McLaren Chief Executive Officer Zak Brown arrives at the circuit ahead of the Grand Prix REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Google app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Formula One F1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - December 12, 2021 McLaren's Lando Norris and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. during the race REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
17 Mar 2022 02:06AM (Updated: 17 Mar 2022 02:12AM)
LONDON : The McLaren Formula One team announced a multi-year partnership with Google on Wednesday ahead of the new season starting in Bahrain this weekend.

No financial details were provided.

The partnership is the latest to involve a major U.S. company and Formula One, with the sport growing in the Americas and a second U.S. race scheduled in Miami in May. There is also talk of a third to come in Las Vegas.

McLaren, who came fourth last year but finished one-two at Monza for their first race win since 2012, said Android and Chrome branding would be carried on their cars' engine and wheel covers.

It will also feature on the helmets and race suits of drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris.

The deal with the tech giant also extends to the all-electric Extreme E off-road series that McLaren also compete in.

"By integrating platforms like Android and Chrome across our operations, our team will be better supported to focus on driving performance," said McLaren Racing chief executive Zak Brown in a statement.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

