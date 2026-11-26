BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov 25 : Anthony Gordon scored twice as Barcelona cruised to a 4-1 victory at Sabah in the Champions League on Wednesday, maintaining Hansi Flick's side's push for a top-eight finish with their fourth victory from five league-phase matches.

Karim Adeyemi and Gabriel Jesus also struck in the space of five second-half minutes for the Spanish giants, who are fourth in Europe's elite club competition while Azerbaijani minnows Sabah are 32nd.

Barcelona had been frustrated for periods in the first half before Adeyemi, filling in on the right wing for the injured Lamine Yamal, delivered a cross that goalkeeper Stas Pokatilov could only palm to the edge of the six-yard box and Gordon tapped home from close range.

Six minutes after the restart, Pokatilov parried a Jesus effort straight into Gordon's path and the England forward made no mistake.

Adeyemi then scored himself in the 55th minute before Jesus added a fourth five minutes later as Barcelona's superior quality began to tell.

Sabah briefly lifted the crowd at the Baku Olympic Stadium when Joy-Lance Mickels found the net after the hour mark.

With goal difference potentially decisive in the race for direct qualification to the last 16, Barcelona continued to press until the final whistle without adding to their tally.

Flick left Lamine out of the travelling squad due to an ankle injury.