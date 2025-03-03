Gordon red card huge blow for Newcastle League Cup hopes

NEWCASTLE, England : Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon looks set to miss the League Cup final against Liverpool after being shown a red card for violent conduct against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

The hosts were beaten 2-1 in extra time in the FA Cup fifth round and their misery was complete with Gordon dismissed for shoving Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke in the face.

A dismissal for violent conduct is likely to lead to a three-game ban which would rule England international Gordon out of the Wembley showpiece on March 16.

"It looked harsh, but we will have to analyse it properly. We have not seen a replay of it. I am going on my original view, I thought it looked harsh," manager Eddie Howe said.

Asked if Newcastle would appeal, Howe added: "Possibly. Anthony didn't mean any harm. I have only seen him very briefly before coming out to you and he was very disappointed."

Losing Gordon would be a huge blow for Newcastle in the final as they seek to win their first major trophy since 1955.

The 24-year-old has scored nine goals in all competitions with six assists.

Newcastle will also be concerned that top scorer Alexander Isak and fullback Kieran Trippier both failed to last the game because of injury worries. Isak returned after missing the midweek Premier League defeat by Liverpool.

"We hope they don't turn into big problems for us because that would be really tough for us," Howe said. "We don't have the strength in depth we need."