Gordon's goal continues debate over England's footballing identity

LONDON, Sept 26 : England winger Anthony Gordon's exhilarating counter-attacking goal against Spain on Saturday may have provided strong evidence for his argument that the home side should embrace their own strengths rather than try to imitate the world champions.

Days after saying England's DNA is built on direct and fast, aggressive football rather than the possession-heavy approach associated with Spain, Gordon embodied that philosophy with a superb 36th-minute goal in their 3-2 Nations League defeat.

England won the ball deep inside their own half and, within seconds, Jude Bellingham had surged forward and released Gordon, who sprinted clear and finished coolly past keeper Unai Simon.

"Kind of, if you want to phrase it that way," Gordon said when asked whether the goal reflected his vision for England. "I've been direct, playing to the English style, being quick, really putting teams on the back foot.

"(The goal) summed up what I said earlier this week which was quite nice, but it didn't lead to victory."

Gordon's strike sparked a four-minute burst that also produced Harry Kane's go-ahead goal, turning a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead at Wembley.

Spain eventually recovered to win but Gordon left convinced England had shown they can compete with the top teams.

"We just lost to the best in the world. The gap is not big in my mind and I think tonight proved that," he said.

"When it went to 3-2 you see their ability to really control possession. I think against someone like that you have really got to go for the throat."

Playing in La Liga at Barcelona alongside and against some of Spain's finest, Gordon said he sees first-hand how different the Spanish approach is and that England should focus on their own strengths rather than trying to copy the world champions.

England boss Thomas Tuchel - who also acknowledged earlier this week that the possession-style football of nations like Spain, Argentina and Brazil is not in England's DNA - applauded Gordon's goal as an example of the attacking threat his side can carry when they play with conviction.

"Anthony Gordon's goal was a top transition goal," Tuchel said. "We scored amazing goals and could have created more if we were more clinical in the last 20 metres. We had an incredible amount of ball wins and the effort, bravery and courage was outstanding."

Ultimately, England's defeat came not from a lack of attacking ambition but from costly mistakes at the back.

Yet Gordon's performance ensures the debate over England's identity continues, with the winger adamant the route to major tournament success lies not in replicating Spain but in embracing the speed, intensity and chaos that have long been hallmarks of the English game.