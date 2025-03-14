Gori details his Irish origins and how Italy can beat Ireland

Italy host Ireland on the final day of the Six Nations Championship on Saturday, a special fixture for former scrumhalf Edoardo Gori, who has an Irish grandmother and was part of a unique Italian win which may hold the secret to a repeat result.

Gori made 69 appearances for Italy and was in the only Italian side to record a Six Nations win over Ireland, back in 2013.

"My grandmother was very emotional whenever Italy played Ireland," Gori told Reuters.

"Sadly, she died when I was 19 but saw me play against Ireland at underage level. She was really happy when I started playing rugby as a child, especially in Italy where it wasn't so popular.

"I'm a little bit Irish myself, so playing against them was an incredible emotion, and they always had an incredible team, they were always my favourite side."

While always emotional, Gori's early meetings with Ireland were not always memorable for the right reasons.

"My first senior game against them ended after a few minutes with a shoulder injury," Gori remembers.

"From underage up, all my games against Ireland were unlucky, a lot of heavy defeats, and then we got that win."

Gori may not recall the finer details, but the 22-15 win was a day he will never forget.

"We had already beaten France, an historic Six Nations for us, it was the last game, against Ireland," Gori said.

"It was the farewell match for Andrea Lo Cicero, one of my mentors, there was a lot of emotion. I remember it was mid-March with beautiful weather in Rome. It really is one of the most beautiful moments of my career.

"It was a great Irish team, but I don't recall the whole lineup. Brian O'Driscoll was still playing, but I don't remember if he played that one."

Once reminded that O'Driscoll did play and was one of three Irish players to get sin-binned, Gori's memory improves.

"Yes! He was yellow carded, that's why we won," he joked.

Gori enjoys watching the current Italy team, but feels they are still an inexperienced side.

"They look to attack a lot, very different from how we were when I played, which was more defensive," Gori said.

"The problem is, they lack some experienced heads which we had, the likes of Sergio Parisse, Lo Cicero, strong figures on a charismatic level who are needed in difficult moments.

"True, we also lost a lot of games, but now it seems there is a lack of leadership, guys to turn things around."

After two heavy defeats against France and England, Italy will hope to finish the campaign in style and while Gori believes they face a tough task, perhaps there is a way to win.

"Ireland also had a big loss to France, it's been a while since we've seen Ireland suffering like this, but they are still the number three side in the world," he said.

"Our guys have the ability to play a super game, so why take away the possibility to dream, but it will be very difficult. Ireland have, unlike Italy, a lot of experience.

"We have to be competitive from beginning to end. Against England we played a great first half, but you can't start the second half conceding three tries in 10 minutes. Do that against Ireland and it will also be impossible to come back.

"But maybe some yellow cards, like in 2013, that could help."