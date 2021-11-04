Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Gough won't umpire T20 World Cup games after COVID-19 breach - ICC
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Gough won't umpire T20 World Cup games after COVID-19 breach: ICC

Gough won't umpire T20 World Cup games after COVID-19 breach: ICC

Sri Lanka's Sachithra Senanayake appeals for the run out of England's Jos Buttler (not in picture) as umpire Michael Gough (L) looks on during the fifth one-day international cricket match at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham, England, on Jun 3, 2014. (Photo: REUTERS/Philip Brown)

04 Nov 2021 03:14AM (Updated: 04 Nov 2021 03:53AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

English umpire Michael Gough will not officiate any more games in the Twenty20 World Cup after he broke COVID-19 health protocols during the tournament, the International Cricket Council said on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old Gough was withdrawn from umpiring New Zealand's Super 12 match against India on Sunday in Dubai and replaced by Marais Erasmus of South Africa.

Gough was put in isolation for six days on Tuesday, with British media reporting that he had breached the bio-secure bubble in his designated hotel.

"The ICC today confirmed that umpire Michael Gough will not be appointed to any further matches during the T20 World Cup following a breach of the bio-security protocols," the game's governing body said in a statement.

"The ICC recognises the extended periods he has spent in bio-secure conditions over the past two years and will continue to support the wellbeing of all match officials operating in this environment."

Players and match officials at the tournament are not allowed to mingle with people outside their bubbles.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us