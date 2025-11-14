Graham earns 50th cap as Van der Merwe back in Scoland matchday squad

Wing Duhan van der Merwe is back in the Scotland matchday squad but will start on the bench as coach Gregor Townsend keeps faith with Kyle Steyn and Darcy Graham against Argentina at Murrayfield on Sunday, the latter winning his 50th cap.

Van der Merwe was not selected for the 25-17 loss to New Zealand last weekend but is back in the mix and will likely get a run at some point against the Argentines, who are buoyed by their 52-28 defeat of Wales in Cardiff in their previous game.

Townsend has made a single change to his starting team with Rory Darge at flanker and Matt Fagerson dropping to the bench.

Gregor Brown is the other flanker with Jack Dempsey at number eight, while Scott Cummings and Grant Gilchrist make up the second row.

Hooker Ewan Ashman has props Pierre Schoeman and D’arcy Rae either side of him.

Finn Russell will run the backline from flyhalf with Ben White in the number nine jersey, while captain Sione Tuipulotu and Rory Hutchinson maintain their centre-pairing.

Fullback Blair Kinghorn makes the back three with Steyn and Graham, who is Scotland's joint record try-scorer with Van der Merwe with 34 scores.

Van der Merwe has got his from 50 appearances and Graham from 49 before this weekend.

Scotland have not lost to Argentina at Murrayfield since a 9-6 defeat in 2009, but overall there have been 11 wins each in 22 previous meetings.

Scotland team:

15-Blair Kinghorn, 14-Darcy Graham, 13-Rory Hutchinson, 12-Sione Tuipulotu (Captain), 11-Kyle Steyn, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Ben White, 8-Jack Dempsey, 7-Rory Darge, 6-Gregor Brown, 5-Grant Gilchrist, 4-Scott Cummings, 3-D’arcy Rae, 2-Ewan Ashman, 1-Pierre Schoeman

Replacements: 16-George Turner, 17-Nathan McBeth, 18-Elliot Millar Mills, 19-Josh Bayliss, 20-Matt Fagerson, 21-Jamie Dobie, 22-Tom Jordan, 23-Duhan van der Merwe.