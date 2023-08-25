Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Graham forced out of Scotland’s final World Cup warm-up v Georgia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Graham forced out of Scotland’s final World Cup warm-up v Georgia

Graham forced out of Scotland’s final World Cup warm-up v Georgia
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 warm up - Scotland v Italy - Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain - July 29, 2023 Scotland's Kyle Steyn in action with Italy's Luca Morisi Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith/File Photo
Graham forced out of Scotland’s final World Cup warm-up v Georgia
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 warm up - Scotland v Italy - Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain - July 29, 2023 Scotland's Darcy Graham in action with Italy's Tommaso Menoncello Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith/File Photo
25 Aug 2023 07:53PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Kyle Steyn will replace injured wing Darcy Graham in the Scotland team to play Georgia in their final Rugby World Cup warm-up fixture at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Graham, who withdrew because of a mild quad strain, was rested for the 30-27 defeat against France in Scotland’s previous fixture on Aug. 12 but was due to return against Georgia and push for a starting place in coach Gregor Townsend’s team to play South Africa in their World Cup opener in Marseille on Sept. 10.

Scotland also face Ireland, Romania and Tonga in Pool B.

Updated Scotland team: 15-Ollie Smith, 14-Kyle Steyn, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Sione Tuipulotu, 11-Duhan van der Merwe, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Ben White, 1-Jamie Bhatti, 2-Dave Cherry, 3-WP Nel, 4-Sam Skinner, 5-Grant Gilchrist, 6-Jamie Ritchie (captain), 7-Rory Darge, 8-Jack Dempsey.

Replacements: 16-Ewan Ashman, 17-Rory Sutherland, 18-Javan Sebastian, 19-Scott Cummings, 20-Matt Fagerson, 21-George Horne, 22-Ben Healy, 23-Chris Harris.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.