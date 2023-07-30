Logo
Sport

Graham Hansen back in Norway lineup after spat
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group A - New Zealand v Norway - Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand - July 20, 2023 New Zealand's Ali Riley in action with Norway's Caroline Graham Hansen REUTERS/David Rowland/File Photo

30 Jul 2023 02:53PM
AUCKLAND : Winger Caroline Graham Hansen was back in the lineup for Norway's critical match against the Philippines in Auckland on Sunday after being dropped to the bench in their previous game.

Graham Hansen lashed out at her coach's decision to start her on the bench in Tuesday's affair against Switzerland, where the team were held to a frustrating scoreless draw that left their chances of progressing in jeopardy.

She later apologised for the outburst in a disappointing World Cup campaign that saw the former champions on the wrong side of a stunning upset when co-hosts New Zealand beat them 1-0 in their opener.

Norway, bottom of Group A with one point, need a win on Sunday to have any chance of advancing, though their fate could be left up to the result of a clash between the Swiss (four points) and New Zealand (three points) in Dunedin.

Source: Reuters

