Granada relegated from LaLiga after home draw against Espanyol

MADRID : Granada were relegated from LaLiga on Sunday after they were held to a goalless draw at home by Espanyol while Cadiz and Mallorca both won their respective games to stay up.

Granada started the day 16th, one point ahead of Mallorca and Cadiz, as the three clubs battled to avoid joining Levante and Alaves in dropping out of LaLiga.

Granada had a golden opportunity to win their match when they were awarded a penalty for a handball inside the box by Leandro Cabrera in the 70th minute but 40-year-old Jorge Molina sent the spot kick just wide of Diego Lopez's right post.

Cadiz were still struggling to open the scoring at Alaves but their wait ended six minutes later when Choco Lozano scored from close range to seal a 1-0 win and leave his side one point ahead of Granada.

Mallorca, who lost seven consecutive games between late February and early April, completed their impressive comeback since the arrival of Mexican manager Javier Aguirre with a 2-0 win at Osasuna to join Cadiz on 39 points.

Angel Rodriguez opened the scoring right after the break following a brilliant combination with Vedat Muriqi and Pablo Maffeo. Clement Grenier struck from a rebound seven minutes from time to confirm their salvation.

"I couldn't sleep for several weeks, tormented with this anguish and agony and now this is just incredible what we managed to achieve," an emotional Rodriguez told Movistar Plus.

"It was a difficult season, some really difficult days for us, our families and the fans, but we fought until the end and it was worth it. I can't believe we did it."