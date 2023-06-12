Grand Slam king Djokovic wins 23rd crown by conquering Ruud at French Open

PARIS: An unstoppable Novak Djokovic roared to a record 23rd Grand Slam singles title at the French Open on Sunday (Jun 11) to stand alone at the summit of men's tennis with a 7-6(1) 6-3 7-5 victory over fourth seed Casper Ruud in the final.

The 36-year-old Serbian drew level with Rafa Nadal on 22 by bagging the Australian Open crown in January and he leapfrogged the injured King of Clay in his own backyard to claim his third Roland Garros title after triumphs in 2016 and 2021.

On an historic day on Court Philippe Chatrier, Djokovic won his 21st consecutive Grand Slam tournament match to become the only man to capture each of the four majors - Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open - at least three times.

"Obviously a Grand Slam is a Grand Slam," said Djokovic, who moved level with women's great Serena Williams on 23 major titles and sits one behind Margaret Court who has 24.

"The four biggest tournaments that we have in our sport. Every single player dreams of being on this stage and winning the trophy at least once in their career.

"I'm beyond fortunate in my life to win it 23 times, it's an incredible feeling."

Djokovic's latest Paris triumph - which, on statistics alone, settled the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) debate - came in his seventh final at the venue and he entered Sunday's match with a 2-4 win-loss record.

"It's no coincidence that I won the 23rd Grand Slam here in Paris, because this tournament was really in my entire career the toughest to win.

"A lot of emotions here on this court, also off the court."

Djokovic also eclipsed Nadal as the oldest champion in Paris after a tough fortnight where he shrugged off a heated political row following his comments on Kosovo and saw off the challenge of ailing top seed Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals.

"Many congrats on this amazing achievement ...," 14-times Roland Garros champion Nadal tweeted as congratulations poured in. "23 is a number that just a few years back was impossible to think about, and you made it!

"Enjoy it with your family and team."