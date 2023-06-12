Grand Slam king Djokovic wins 23rd crown by conquering Ruud at French Open

PARIS: An unstoppable Novak Djokovic roared to a record 23rd Grand Slam singles title at the French Open on Sunday (Jan 11) to stand alone at the summit of men's tennis with a 7-6(1) 6-3 7-5 victory over fourth seed Casper Ruud in the final.

The 36-year-old Serbian drew level with Rafa Nadal on 22 by bagging the Australian Open crown in January and he leapfrogged the injured King of Clay in his own backyard to claim his third Roland Garros title after triumphs in 2016 and 2021.

On a historic day on Court Philippe Chatrier, Djokovic won his 21st consecutive Grand Slam tournament match to become the only man to capture each of the four majors - Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open - at least three times.

"It's no coincidence that I won the 23rd Grand Slam here in Paris because this tournament was really in my entire career the toughest to win," Djokovic, who has played in the Paris final seven times, said.

"A lot of emotions here on this court, also off the court.

"I'm fortunate in my life to win 23 Grand Slams. It's an incredible feeling."

Djokovic also eclipsed Nadal as the oldest champion in Paris after a tough fortnight where he shrugged off a heated political row after his comments on Kosovo and saw off the challenge of ailing top seed Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals.

"Many congrats on this amazing achievement @DjokerNole," 14-times Roland Garros champion Nadal tweeted. "23 is a number that just a few years back was impossible to think about, and you made it! Enjoy it with your family and team."

What turned into a one-sided final got off to a shaky start for the Serb.

He struggled to find his range and rhythm early on and dropped his opening service game, as fourth seed Ruud made a solid start in his bid to secure a first win over the Serbian in his fifth attempt by blazing away to a 4-1 lead.

Ruud, runner-up to Nadal in Paris last year and Alcaraz at the US Open, pegged Djokovic back with his monster forehands but missed an overhead shot at the net allow his opponent to break back and eventually level at 4-4.

Soccer superstars Kylian Mbappe and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were among a packed stadium that roared its approval when Ruud volleyed home a winner after a superb 'tweener'.