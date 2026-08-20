Grand Slams create player advisory council amid push for increased prize money

Aug 20 : Tennis's four biggest tournaments announced on Thursday the creation of a Grand Slam Player Advisory Council that will focus on a range of issues including prize money.

The Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and U.S. Open said in a joint press release that the council will be launched following the year's final Grand Slam, which starts later this month in New York.

The tournaments are currently shaping the composition of the council and operating structure with player input.

Interested players will be able to apply for positions on the council where they can address a full range of Grand Slam sporting matters, including the desire for a greater share of revenue from the four blue-riband events.

"Having a seat at the table with the Grand Slams is something we have wanted for some time, so I’m really pleased to see this council come together," world number six Ben Shelton said in a press release.

"It gives us, as players, a real opportunity to have a voice, contribute to the conversation and help shape the tournaments beyond what happens on the court."

At this year's French Open, women's world number one Aryna Sabalenka said players would ​boycott the event if their prize money at the clay-court Grand Slam was not increased. American Coco Gauff also voiced her support for the drastic step.

The four blue-riband events said the goal of the council will be to further strengthen the partnership between the Grand Slams and the players, with a focus on player input into sporting matters at the tournaments.

Sporting matters that affect the Grand Slam tournaments collectively will be addressed through the council on a joint basis.

The council will also provide a regular forum for players to discuss issues like player welfare and compensation with each Grand Slam individually because of the distinct structure, economics, governance and decision-making process of each tournament.

"We have listened to the players’ desire for a greater voice and this advisory council is an important step towards a stronger relationship between the Grand Slams and the players," said Deborah Jevans, chair of the All England Club.

"We look forward to working together to elevate the player experience, further enhance the Grand Slam tournaments and ensure the sport continues to thrive."