Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Gravenberch, Jota secure Liverpool win
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Gravenberch, Jota secure Liverpool win

Gravenberch, Jota secure Liverpool win
Soccer Football - Europa League - Group E - Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - October 5, 2023 Liverpool's Diogo Jota in action with Union Saint-Gilloise's Noah Sadiki REUTERS/Phil Noble
Gravenberch, Jota secure Liverpool win
Soccer Football - Europa League - Group E - Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - October 5, 2023 Liverpool's Luis Diaz in action with Union Saint-Gilloise's Alessio Castro-Montes REUTERS/Phil Noble
Gravenberch, Jota secure Liverpool win
Soccer Football - Europa League - Group E - Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - October 5, 2023 Union Saint-Gilloise's Noah Sadiki in action with Liverpool's Luis Diaz REUTERS/Phil Noble
Gravenberch, Jota secure Liverpool win
Soccer Football - Europa League - Group E - Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - October 5, 2023 Liverpool's Diogo Jota scores their second goal REUTERS/Phil Noble
Gravenberch, Jota secure Liverpool win
Soccer Football - Europa League - Group E - Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - October 5, 2023 Liverpool's Diogo Jota scores their second goal past Union Saint-Gilloise's Anthony Moris Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
06 Oct 2023 05:20AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LIVERPOOL, England : Goals by Ryan Gravenberch and Diogo Jota earned Liverpool a 2-0 home victory over Belgian side Union Saint Gilloise on Thursday, giving them control of Europa League Group E with maximum points.

The hosts claimed a deserved lead a minute before halftime as Gravenberch calmly tapped in a rebound from close range after Union goalkeeper Anthony Moris had made an initial save.

Jota secured the win two minutes into stoppage time when he took advantage of a counter-attack and calmly rolled the ball past Moris from inside the box.

Darwin Nunez thought he had given Liverpool an early lead by reacting swiftly to a rebound and calmly slotting the ball into the net, but the linesman had raised the flag for offside.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.