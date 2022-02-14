Gravina asks Serie A to postpone games ahead of Italy World Cup play-off

ROME : The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has requested the postponement of a round of Serie A fixtures to help the Italy national team in its preparations for the FIFA World Cup play-offs, FIGC president Gabriele Gravina said on Monday.

European champions Italy risk failing to qualify for a second consecutive World Cup after finishing behind Switzerland in their qualifying group, and they face North Macedonia in a play-off in Palermo on March 24.

Gravina is eager to delay the 30th round of Serie A fixtures, scheduled for the weekend of 19-20 March, in order to give the Azzurri as much preparation time as possible.

“We have asked for a postponement, and we hope that the league can grant (Italy coach) Roberto Mancini a few more days,” Gravina told Radio Anch’io Sport.

“It would be another ugly chapter if Italy failed to qualify for an event that symbolises football in our country.”

Italy finished two points behind Switzerland in their qualifying group, as missed penalties by Jorginho in both of their head-to-head meetings, 0-0 and 1-1 draws, proved costly.

The winner of Italy’s first play-off will face either Portugal or Turkey in a winner-takes-all play-off final on March 29 to decide who qualifies for Qatar 2022.

“We need to qualify, we have the conditions to do so. We made it difficult for ourselves by missing two very important penalties. But Italy respond in moments of difficulty,” Gravina said.

