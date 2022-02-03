Gray, Sutherland start for Scotland v England

:Lock Jonny Gray will make his first test start in almost a year after being named in the line-up for Scotland in their Six Nations opener against England at Murrayfield on Saturday.

The Exeter Chiefs player will partner Grant Gilchrist in the second row and along with the return of prop Rory Sutherland, brings added experience in the pack for what is likely to be a bruising battle up front.

"The starting 15 we have named has a consistent feel to it which is great for cohesion but we will also benefit from returning players such as Jonny Gray and Rory Sutherland, who have been important players for us in recent seasons," coach Gregor Townsend said in a media release from Scottish Rugby.

Sutherland will partner Zander Fagerson and hooker George Turner in the front row, while the back three in the scrum are flankers Jamie Ritchie and Hamish Watson alongside number eight Matt Fagerson.

Flyhalf Finn Russell will look to control the game alongside scrumhalf Ali Price, while the centre pairing is Sam Johnson and Chris Harris.

Captain Stuart Hogg is at fullback and will be a dangerous runner, hoping to work in tandem with wingers Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe.

Uncapped London Irish scrumhalf Ben White could make his debut off the bench.

"Ben White has been in very good form for London Irish and has trained well in the last two weeks, so can approach his first involvement at test level with real confidence," Townsend said.

Team:

15. Stuart Hogg - Exeter Chiefs - (Captain) - 88 caps

14. Darcy Graham - Edinburgh Rugby - 22 caps

13. Chris Harris – Gloucester Rugby - 31 caps

12. Sam Johnson - Glasgow Warriors - 21 caps

11. Duhan van der Merwe - Worcester Warriors - 13 caps

10. Finn Russell – Racing 92 - (Vice-Captain) - 58 caps

9. Ali Price – Glasgow Warriors - 46 caps

8. Matt Fagerson - Glasgow Warriors - 17 caps

7. Hamish Watson - Edinburgh Rugby - 45 caps

6. Jamie Ritchie - Edinburgh Rugby - (Vice-Captain) – 31 caps

5. Grant Gilchrist - Edinburgh Rugby - 48 caps

4. Jonny Gray – Exeter Chiefs – 64 caps

3. Zander Fagerson - Glasgow Warriors - 42 caps

2. George Turner - Glasgow Warriors - 20 caps

1. Rory Sutherland - Worcester Warriors - 16 caps

Replacements:

16. Stuart McInally - Edinburgh Rugby - 43 caps

17. Pierre Schoeman - Edinburgh Rugby - 4 caps

18. WP Nel - Edinburgh Rugby - 43 caps

19. Sam Skinner - Exeter Chiefs - 15 caps

20. Magnus Bradbury - Edinburgh Rugby - 14 caps

21. Ben White - London Irish - Uncapped

22 Blair Kinghorn - Edinburgh Rugby - 28 caps

23 Sione Tuipulotu - Glasgow Warriors - 1 cap

(Reporting by Nick Said, Editing by Toby Davis and Ed Osmond)