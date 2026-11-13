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Grealish apologises to Everton fans after missing games for discipline breach
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Grealish apologises to Everton fans after missing games for discipline breach

Grealish apologises to Everton fans after missing games for discipline breach

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Ipswich Town - Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, Britain - September 19, 2026 Everton's Jack Grealish Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough

13 Nov 2026 06:50PM
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Nov 13 : Everton winger Jack Grealish has apologised after missing three matches due to a breach of club discipline.

The former England international, who is on loan from Manchester City, was dropped from the Everton squad late last month. British media reports said the 31-year-old was sidelined for missing training without permission.

"I want to apologise to the fans and everyone at the club for not being able to help the team the last few weeks," Grealish wrote in an Instagram story after he played for Everton in a behind-closed-doors friendly with Derby County.

"I love playing for this club and can’t wait to be back playing in front of you guys in an Everton shirt. See you all soon."

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Grealish last played a competitive match for Everton on October 17, a Premier League loss to Chelsea before illness forced him to miss a trip to Arsenal the following weekend.

After Grealish was dropped, Everton beat Newcastle United in the League Cup and again in the Premier League before another league win against Coventry City.

David Moyes' side sit sixth in the table ahead of a trip to Brentford on November 23.

Source: Reuters
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