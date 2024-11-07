Grealish in England squad, Harwood-Bellis and Hall get first call-ups

:England winger Jack Grealish was called up by interim manager Lee Carsley on Thursday for their Nations League matches against Greece and Ireland despite missing the last five games for Manchester City with an injury.

England play Greece on Nov. 14 in Athens before they host Ireland three days later at Wembley Stadium.

Grealish's last game was a 2-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers last month but the 29-year-old scored against Ireland in the reverse fixture in September and against Finland last month. However, he has yet to score for City this season.

Carsley has also called up two youngsters to the senior squad for the first time - Southampton's 22-year-old central defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Newcastle United left back Lewis Hall (20).

"They are both players who have played a lot of minutes this season," Carsley told reporters.

"They have shown they can consistently play in the Premier League at a high level. They are players I know really well."

Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope, who was left on the bench in their matches in September and October, has been dropped with Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale earning a call-up.

This will be Carsley's last chance to work with the squad before Thomas Tuchel takes charge and he said the German manager did not have any influence on squad selection.

"I've spoken to him by text but it is literally 'congratulations'," he said.

"He's highly respectful of the job, not only me but (what) the staff are doing, so I've been left to it like we always have."

England are second in the group with nine points, behind Greece who have won all four games so far.

ENGLAND SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Levi Colwill, Marc Guehi, Lewis Hall, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ezri Konsa, Rico Lewis, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Conor Gallagher, Morgan Gibbs-White, Angel Gomes, Curtis Jones, Cole Palmer, Declan Rice

Forwards: Anthony Gordon, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Noni Madueke, Bukayo Saka, Dominic Solanke, Ollie Watkins