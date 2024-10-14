Logo
Sport

Greece's winning streak continues with 2-0 victory over Ireland
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group B2 - Greece v Ireland - Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus, Greece - October 13, 2024 Greece's Anastasios Bakasetas in action with Ireland's Evan Ferguson REUTERS/Louiza Vradi
Greece's winning streak continues with 2-0 victory over Ireland
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group B2 - Greece v Ireland - Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus, Greece - October 13, 2024 Ireland's Caoimhin Kelleher in action REUTERS/Louiza Vradi
Greece's winning streak continues with 2-0 victory over Ireland
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group B2 - Greece v Ireland - Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus, Greece - October 13, 2024 Ireland's Chiedozie Ogbene in action with Greece's Konstantinos Mavropanos REUTERS/Louiza Vradi
Greece's winning streak continues with 2-0 victory over Ireland
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group B2 - Greece v Ireland - Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus, Greece - October 13, 2024 Greece players hold a shirt in honour of the passing of former teammate George Baldock after the match REUTERS/Louiza Vradi
Greece's winning streak continues with 2-0 victory over Ireland
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group B2 - Greece v Ireland - Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus, Greece - October 13, 2024 Greece's Petros Mantalos scores their second goal REUTERS/Louiza Vradi
14 Oct 2024 05:01AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PIRAEUS, Greece : Greece extended their perfect Nations League campaign with a 2-0 home win over Ireland on Sunday, their fourth victory coming thanks to second-half goals from Anastasios Bakasetas and Petros Mantalas on an emotional night.

The Greeks top Group B2 on 12 points, three ahead of second-placed England, who won 3-1 away to Finland, while Ireland stay third on three points with Finland bottom on zero.

Greece came into the game on the back of an emotionally charged 2-1 win over England at Wembley on Thursday, a day after the death of their former teammate George Baldock, and they rose to the occasion once again in a poignant match.

After an impeccably observed minute's silence before kick-off, the crowd inside the packed Karaiskakis Stadium made plenty of noise to get behind their team and the players responded.

Ireland's Caoimhin Kelleher kept his side in the game with four important saves in the first half, but Greece made the breakthrough three minutes after the interval when Bakasetas' shot took a deflection which took the ball beyond the keeper.

The goal brought Ireland to life and Jack Taylor's header forced a save from Odysseas Vlachodimos before in added time Kelleher gifted the ball to Mantalos outside his area when attempting a pass and the midfielder slotted home.

Source: Reuters

