Green back in Australia squad for World Test Championship final
Green back in Australia squad for World Test Championship final

Cricket - Ashes - Fourth Test - England v Australia - Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, Britain - July 20, 2023 Australia's Cameron Green celebrates after taking the lbw wicket of England's Zak Crawley before it is overturned following a drs review Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

13 May 2025 11:27AM
Australia named all-rounder Cameron Green in the squad on Tuesday for the World Test Championship final where they will face South Africa at Lord's from June 11-15.

Green was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his lower back during the one-day international series in England last year and had surgery in October but returned playing for Gloucestershire in English county cricket last month.

Skipper Pat Cummins and fellow pace bowler Josh Hazlewood were also named in a strong side after missing the recent test series in Sri Lanka.

Australia won the World Test Championship in 2023 after beating India in the final at The Oval.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster. Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett

Source: Reuters
