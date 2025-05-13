Green back in Australia squad for World Test Championship final

Australia named all-rounder Cameron Green in the squad on Tuesday for the World Test Championship final where they will face South Africa at Lord's from June 11-15.

Green was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his lower back during the one-day international series in England last year and had surgery in October but returned playing for Gloucestershire in English county cricket last month.

Skipper Pat Cummins and fellow pace bowler Josh Hazlewood were also named in a strong side after missing the recent test series in Sri Lanka.

Australia won the World Test Championship in 2023 after beating India in the final at The Oval.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster. Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett