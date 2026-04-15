Green still off-colour for winless Kolkata

NEW DELHI, April 15 : Kolkata Knight Riders are confident that marquee signing Cameron Green will eventually come good but the Indian Premier League's only winless team need the Australia all-rounder to show why they made him the league's most expensive overseas recruit.

The two-time champions sit bottom of the 10-team table with a solitary point thanks to a wash-out against Punjab Kings. Their 32-run defeat by Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday was their fourth loss and nudged them further off the playoff pace.

Green, who cost Kolkata a record $2.77 million, was recruited to drive their push for a third title but he has yet to catch fire.

The 26-year-old played his first three matches of the season solely as a batter as he completed his recovery from a lower back injury but they would have hoped for a higher return than 56 runs from five innings.

In Chennai, he struggled with both bat and ball, conceding 30 runs in two wicketless overs and falling for a first-ball duck.

"He has not had the start he would've liked but he's obviously a quality player," bowling coach Tim Southee said after the loss.

"He has not had a lot of cricket leading to the IPL. Of all people, he'll be the most disappointed himself the way he's started. But he's a great cricketer and I'm sure he'll bounce back at some stage in this tournament."

Kartik Tyagi claimed 2-35 in his four overs but Chennai still surged to 192-5 against Kolkata's depleted pace attack.

Kolkata have lost Harshit Rana and Akash Deep to injuries and were forced to omit overseas seamer Mustafizur Rahman amid diplomatic tensions between India and Bangladesh.

They are also awaiting the arrival of Sri Lankan Matheesha Pathirana after the seamer's recovery from a calf injury.

"The results are not going our way," Southee said.

"In the last few games we've seen glimpses, just not enough to put on a performance worthy of a win. The number of injuries hasn't helped, but we're impressed with the way Kartik Tyagi bowled."