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Greenway appointed ECB's head of women's game strategy
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Sport

Greenway appointed ECB's head of women's game strategy

Greenway appointed ECB's head of women's game strategy

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - England v Australia - Women's Ashes Series 2015 - Third Royal London One Day International - New Road, Worcester - 27/7/15 Lydia Greenway of England in action Action Images via Reuters / Ian Smith Livepic/File Photo

16 Nov 2026 11:52PM (Updated: 16 Nov 2026 11:56PM)
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Nov 16 : Former England batter and current national selector Lydia Greenway is also taking on the role of the country's head of women's game strategy, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Monday.

• Greenway's new role will involve working with the ECB leadership to lead their efforts for the long-term development of the women's game, the ECB said in a statement

• The 41-year-old, who played 225 matches for England across all formats, was appointed national selector last year after serving in various coaching roles in the women's teams at Kent, Sydney Sixers and Mumbai Indians

• "It is vital that we continue to push ourselves to keep improving and ensuring that we have the best possible environments for all our women to develop as cricketers," Greenway said

Source: Reuters
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