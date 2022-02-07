Logo
Man Utd striker Greenwood dropped by Nike in wake of arrest
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Leeds United - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - August 14, 2021 Manchester United's Mason Greenwood REUTERS/Phil Noble

07 Feb 2022 10:55PM (Updated: 07 Feb 2022 11:19PM)
Manchester United's Mason Greenwood is no longer being sponsored by Nike, the sportswear giant said on Monday (Feb 7), after the forward was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman.

The player was later also arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and making threats to kill.

Greenwood, 20, was released on bail last week pending further investigations but he remains suspended by the Premier League club until further notice.

Nike said last week they had suspended their relationship with Greenwood as they were concerned by the allegations.

They have now dropped the player altogether.

"Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete," Nike said in a statement.

The allegations against Greenwood - including video, photographs and a voice note - were posted on Instagram and later deleted. He was first arrested on Jan 30 and placed in police custody before being released on Feb 2.

Source: Reuters/fh

