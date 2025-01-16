Greg Norman replaced as LIV Golf CEO

LIV Golf has named Scott O'Neil as its new CEO replacing Greg Norman, who has held the position for the Saudi-backed league since its inception in 2021.

O'Neil will drive the strategic vision, business operations, and global growth for the team golf circuit, LIV Golf said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Scott has the passion, the tenacity, and the vision to continue leveraging LIV Golf's position as a pre-eminent, global sports and entertainment company and to lead our amazing teams and players for years to come," said Yasir Al-Rumayyan, LIV Golf's board chairman.

O'Neil has more than 25 years of experience in leading and managing global sports and entertainment brands. He previously served as CEO of Merlin Entertainments and before that as CEO of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment.

"What LIV Golf has achieved in just three years is remarkable," O'Neil said.

"The game has been infused with a long overdue bolt of energy and innovation with the team model."

Al-Rumayyan thanked Norman, the Australian two-time major winner, who served as the league's first CEO and commissioner.

"When we launched LIV Golf, there was no one that made more sense to lead the organization other than Greg Norman," he said.

"I thank him for everything he has done to establish, launch and grow our league. He has been instrumental to LIV's success."

LIV Golf caused a major disruption in the golf world when it first launched, luring top players away from the PGA Tour with the promise of huge paydays and causing a bitter divide in the sport.

Ongoing negotiations between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf on a deal that would unify the professional game have yet to produce an agreement.