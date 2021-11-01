Logo
Gremio lose again to deepen relegation fears
Gremio lose again to deepen relegation fears

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Gremio v Palmeiras - Arena do Gremio, Porto Alegre, Brazil - October 31, 2021 Palmeiras' Raphael Veiga celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Diego Vara

01 Nov 2021 05:49AM (Updated: 01 Nov 2021 05:45AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil : Gremio’s relegation woes continued as they lost 3-1 at home to Palmeiras on Sunday to remain second-bottom of Brazil’s Serie A.

The hosts went ahead after 11 minutes when Diego Souza side-footed home a cross from the left but Raphael Veiga scored twice in added time before the break – with a penalty and a low shot from the edge of the box - to give Palmeiras the lead.

Breno Lopes scored a third in stoppage time to guarantee the visitors all three points and condemn Gremio to their sixth defeat in their last eight league games.

The result leaves the Porto Alegre team on 26 points, 13 above bottom side Chapecoense but still mired in the relegation zone. Four teams go down from the 20-club Serie A.

Palmeiras moved into second place, three points above Flamengo, although the Rio club have three games in hand.

Palmeiras have 52 points, seven behind runaway leaders Atletico Mineiro who have a game in hand.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

